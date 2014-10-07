RPT-Latin America struggles to stem pricey fuel imports
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years
HANOI, Oct 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.31 percent at the break on Tuesday, with stocks in a property firm surging to a 2-1/2-year high on news that a fund has sought to buy its bonds. Dragon Capital Group has registered to buy 375 billion dong ($17.65 million) worth of convertible bonds issued by Kinh Bac City Development Corp, the property firm in the northern province of Bac Ninh said in a statement. (kinhbaccity.vn) KBC shares jumped 5.42 percent to 17,500 dong each, the highest since April 2012, Reuters data showed. Stocks moved mixed as the index was hovering around the 615-point resistance level, said analyst Vu Duy Khanh of Navibank Securities, adding that the market was still on a rising trend but short-term corrections may occur. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 616.32 PREV. CLOSE 614.42 % CHANGE 0.31% HIGH 617.01 LOW 612.94 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.794 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.254 Change (%) 1-year 23.502 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 492.37 15-Oct-13 ($1=21,250 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Analysts expect consumption to keep growing in coming years
* FY 2016 net profit of 2.28 billion roubles ($39.44 million)versus loss of 16.48 billion roubles year ago
NEW YORK, March 17 Health Savings Accounts feature prominently in the new healthcare bill being considered by the U.S. House of Representatives, with a variety of changes in store.