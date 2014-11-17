HANOI, Nov 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.09 percent on Monday as equities moved mixed in low volume amid high margin trading ratio while investors waited for regulations on the limit of stock loans. The number of rising shares was almost equal to those that lost ground, while volume dropped to 114.41 million stocks, the lowest since Nov. 6, Reuters data showed. "Large funds are awaiting news relating to a central bank draft that would either enlarge or cut margin trading limit," said analyst Do Quang Hop at Saigon-Hanoi Securities. Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the gainers to rise 1.54 percent, while Vietcombank was among the top decliners with a 0.73-percent fall. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 600.93 PREV. CLOSE 600.36 % CHANGE 0.09% HIGH 604.63 LOW 600.93 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.896 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.808 Change (%) 1-year 20.591 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 495.68 13-Nov-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)