HANOI, Nov 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.37 percent at the break on Friday, after the central bank said it would cap bank loans for share investment, a rule widely expected by investors that could hurt inflows into the market, analysts said. Banks will also need to keep their bad debt under 3 percent of loans to qualify for providing the credit. Saigon Securities Incorp and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp, Vietnam's top brokerages by market share, both ticked down, falling 0.99 percent and 0.82 percent respectively. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 591.1 PREV. CLOSE 593.32 % CHANGE -0.37% HIGH 596.02 LOW 591.10 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.692 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.205 Change (%) 1-year 17.368 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Sunil Nair)