HANOI, Nov 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed at its lowest level in more than three weeks on Friday as investors sold shares strongly after the central bank introduced a cap on banks' lending for stock investment. The index fell 0.89 percent to 588.03, the lowest close since Oct. 28, with 160 million shares changing hand, well above the five-day average of 146.7 million, based on Thomson Reuters data. Shares of several banks and securities companies ended down. The central bank said from Feb. 1, 2015, it would cap bank loans for share investment at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital and only banks with bad debt under 3 percent of loans would be able to provide the credit. "The new bad debt rule eliminates some banks from the lending list, while providing opportunities for some others," said Nguyen The Minh, a manager at Viet Capital Securities. Pertrovietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, dropped 2.45 percent. Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank dropped 1.74 percent at close, Saigon Securities fell 1.97 percent, Sacombank eased 0.52 percent while Military Bank stood unchanged. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 588.03 PREV. CLOSE 593.32 % CHANGE -0.89% HIGH 596.02 LOW 588.03 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.692 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.205 Change (%) 1-year 17.368 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)