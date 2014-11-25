HANOI, Nov 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
bounced back 0.58 percent from its lowest close in almost
a month to end on Tuesday on bargain hunting, but a low volume
showed cautious sentiment dragging following a limit on stock
investment loans.
Food producer Masan Group Corp led the gainers to
climb 3.77 percent, followed by property firm Vingroup
with a 2.71-percent advance.
"It's a technical rebound today from the 580-point support
level," said a trader with Ho Chi Minh City Securities, adding
that the market has yet to recover from recent falls as selling
near the session close was strong.
A total of 114 million shares changed hand, compared with
the five-day average of 141 million, based on Reuters data.
The index dropped 0.94 percent on Monday to touch its lowest
close since Oct. 27, following a central bank's announcement of
a cap on loans for share investment and requirements for banks
to provide the credit.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 585.91
PREV. CLOSE 582.53
% CHANGE 0.58%
HIGH 588.42
LOW 583.53
Change (%) 1-mnth -2.085
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.064
Change (%) 1-year 16.779
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)