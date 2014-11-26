HANOI, Nov 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.1 percent at the break on Wednesday, with most
small and mid-cap real estate equities rising after the
parliament approved a law widening foreign ownership in
property.
Foreigners investing in Vietnam's housing projects, foreign
institutions with Vietnam operation and foreigners with valid
visa in Vietnam are allowed to own property, according to the
housing law approved by the National Assembly on Tuesday.
"These amended laws are positive steps towards a more
balanced, transparent and sustainable property market," said
broker Viet Capital Securities in a note to client, expecting
liquidity to pick up in the housing market.
Most property shares gained, but the sector's big caps fell,
including Vingroup, Vietnam's top real estate firm by
market value, that dropped 0.2 percent, and HAGL Co
lost 0.41 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 586.52
PREV. CLOSE 585.91
% CHANGE 0.10%
HIGH 588.16
LOW 585.25
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.518
Change (%) 3-mnth -6.065
Change (%) 1-year 15.207
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)