HANOI, Dec 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.26 percent on Friday, as gains in some big-caps provided a cushion for falls in many other shares, led by PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest firm by market value. GAS shares advanced 3.68 percent, rebounding from Thursday's tumble triggered by a slip in global oil prices, while Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank climbed 3.01 percent in solid volume. Shareholders of Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, approved on Friday a merger guideline that would allow its board of directors to find "an appropriate partner" and to propose a merger project with another lender, Vietcombank said on its web site. Analysts and traders said VCB shares are in focus of foreign long-term funds as energy stocks have been slipping off the table due to a gloomy global sector outlook while banking equities are of offshore investors' appetite. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 533.37 PREV. CLOSE 532.01 % CHANGE 0.26% HIGH 537.89 LOW 527.41 Change (%) 1-mnth -9.199 Change (%) 3-mnth -12.079 Change (%) 1-year 5.47 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 499.49 31-Dec-13 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)