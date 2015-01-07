HANOI, Jan 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.43 percent at the close on Wednesday as investors bought
big-cap shares, especially the banking sector, while analysts
bet on further rises.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the country's second
biggest firm by market value, rose 2.08 percent to a closing
high of more than three weeks, while PetroVietNam Gas
rebounded from early sell-off to end up 1.47 percent.
Most banks advanced on expectations of good earnings by the
sector in 2015 as lower bad debts would allow lenders to focus
on growth and expanding credits, said analyst Pham Van Khoa of
VNDIRECT Securities.
Hanoi-based BIDV led the lenders to climb 3.03
percent while Vietcombank, top bank by market value,
fell on profit taking, ending off 1.18 percent from a closing
high of more than five years reached in the previous session.
Analysts expected the index to rise gradually in coming
weeks, led by big-caps.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 552.05
PREV. CLOSE 549.66
% CHANGE 0.43%
HIGH 555.83
LOW 548.44
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.028
Change (%) 3-mnth -10.54
Change (%) 1-year 7.967
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)