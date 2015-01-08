HANOI, Jan 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended up 0.3 percent on Thursday, supported by banking and
energy stocks as cautious investors bet on positive results of
lenders, while global oil prices advanced.
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed
bank by market value, ended up 2.98 percent, followed by
Sacombank with a 1.12 percent gain and Military Bank
that edged up 0.74 percent.
PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm
by market value, increased 0.72 percent as Brent crude
marked an intraday high of $51.91 a barrel and was at $51.03 at
0829 GMT.
Investors were still cautious, with just 77.87 million
shares changing hands, far below the five-day average level of
103.98 million shares, based on Reuters data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 553.47
PREV. CLOSE 552.05
% CHANGE 0.26%
HIGH 556.8
LOW 552.15
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.615
Change (%) 3-mnth -10.101
Change (%) 1-year 8.22
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)