HANOI, Jan 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.3 percent on Thursday, supported by banking and energy stocks as cautious investors bet on positive results of lenders, while global oil prices advanced. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed bank by market value, ended up 2.98 percent, followed by Sacombank with a 1.12 percent gain and Military Bank that edged up 0.74 percent. PetroVietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm by market value, increased 0.72 percent as Brent crude marked an intraday high of $51.91 a barrel and was at $51.03 at 0829 GMT. Investors were still cautious, with just 77.87 million shares changing hands, far below the five-day average level of 103.98 million shares, based on Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 553.47 PREV. CLOSE 552.05 % CHANGE 0.26% HIGH 556.8 LOW 552.15 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.615 Change (%) 3-mnth -10.101 Change (%) 1-year 8.22 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)