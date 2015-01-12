HANOI, Jan 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 1.42 percent to 577.81 points at the break on Monday, led by strong rises in PetroVietNam Gas on a share buy-back plan while positive results boosted purchase in lender BIDV. GAS shares jumped 6.76 percent to 79,000 dong ($3.7) each in robust trade, extending a rally last Friday when the company said it would buy back 10 million shares at 100,000 dong each in the first quarter of 2015. Hanoi-based lender BIDV led the all-gain banking sector with a 6.9-percent climb after it said its profit before tax in 2014 rose 20 percent from a year earlier to 6.1 trillion dong ($286 million). BIDV also reported bad debt accounted for 1.8 percent of its loans last year, it said in a statement late last week. The ratio was 2.37 percent in 2013. Upbeat trade in GAS and banks have overshadowed falls in some other shares as investors snapped quick profits around the index's resistance level of 580 points, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 577.81 PREV. CLOSE 569.73 % CHANGE 1.42% HIGH 579.73 LOW 575.86 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.597 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.747 Change (%) 1-year 10.204 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14 ($1=21,315 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)