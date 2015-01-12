HANOI, Jan 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended up 0.81 percent on Monday as gains in banking and
energy stocks helped overcome losses in other sectors due to
profit-taking.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV climbed 6.9 percent on the
back of positive 2014 results announcement on Saturday and
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value,
jumped 6.76 percent on a share buyback plan of as much as 1
trillion dong ($46.9 million).
Vietnam's central bank on Monday announced several mergers,
including those with BIDV, Vietcombank and VietinBank
, expected in 2015 in one of its biggest moves to
consolidate and restructure a clogged banking sector plagued by
bad debt.
Trading volume surged to a high of more than three weeks at
135 million shares, well above the five-day average level of 109
million, Reuters data showed.
The State Bank of Vietnam also said it would not delay a
circular limiting bank loans to customers for investment in
shares at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital, which
analysts said have hurt inflows into Vietnam's equity
markets.
The circular will be effective from Feb. 1, 2015.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 574.32
PREV. CLOSE 569.73
% CHANGE 0.81%
HIGH 579.73
LOW 574.07
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.597
Change (%) 3-mnth -8.747
Change (%) 1-year 10.204
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 504.28 6-Jan-14
($1=21,315 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)