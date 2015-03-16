HANOI, March 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.9 percent to close at its lowest since Feb. 10, with most blue-chips losing ground, led by the banking sector. Shares of Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by value, fell 3.81 percent to 35,300 dong ($1.65), the lowest close since Feb. 5, while BIDV declined 1.61 percent. Food producer Masan Group decreased 2.3 percent to a closing low of more than one month, while confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp outperformed the market to jump 5.84 percent on shareholders' approval of its cash dividend plan. Kinh Do will pay 20,000 dong per share, or a 200-percent dividend, the firm said in a statement posted on its website last Friday. (kinhdo.vn) Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 580.8 PREV. CLOSE 586.1 % CHANGE -0.90% HIGH 586.19 LOW 580.55 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.194 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.808 Change (%) 1-year -1.532 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 ($1=21,410 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)