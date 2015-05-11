HANOI, May 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Monday, on track for a third straight session of gain, with buying demand for several blue chips slightly stronger than selling. Shares of 93 companies rose, led by top dairy product maker Vinamilk and Vietcombank, the largest lender in terms of market value, while shares in 75 companies fell, based on Thomson Reuters data. Petrovietnam Gas, the largest listed firm, stood unchanged. The market lacks supportive information so investors should take opportunity of gaining sessions to sell while staying on the sidelines if there is any decline, BIDV Securities told clients in a note. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 555.24 PREV. CLOSE 554.51 % CHANGE 0.13% HIGH 556.2 LOW 553.7 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.24 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.417 Change (%) 1-year 5.202 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)