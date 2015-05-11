HANOI, May 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
edged up 0.13 percent by midday on Monday, on track for a
third straight session of gain, with buying demand for several
blue chips slightly stronger than selling.
Shares of 93 companies rose, led by top dairy product maker
Vinamilk and Vietcombank, the largest lender
in terms of market value, while shares in 75 companies fell,
based on Thomson Reuters data.
Petrovietnam Gas, the largest listed firm, stood
unchanged.
The market lacks supportive information so investors should
take opportunity of gaining sessions to sell while staying on
the sidelines if there is any decline, BIDV Securities told
clients in a note.
Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
VN Index 555.24
PREV. CLOSE 554.51
% CHANGE 0.13%
HIGH 556.2
LOW 553.7
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.24
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.417
Change (%) 1-year 5.202
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)