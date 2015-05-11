HANOI, May 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.51 percent to close lower on Monday, dragged by
selling after two sessions of gains late last week.
Selling strengthened in the afternoon session after buying
gave a minor boost to the index following its gains last
Thursday and Friday.
Stocks of 126 firms declined, led by a 0.79-percent fall in
Petrovietnam Gas, the biggest listed firm, while 79
shares gained and overall, 108.34 million shares changed hand,
above the five-day average of 91.53 million, based on Thomson
Reuters data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 551.67
PREV. CLOSE 554.51
% CHANGE -0.51%
HIGH 556.2
LOW 550.57
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.24
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.417
Change (%) 1-year 5.202
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)