HANOI, May 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
lost 1.32 percent to close at a five-week low on Tuesday,
with banks heading south after two employees at a Ho Chi Minh
City-based bank were detained for investigations.
The index ended at 544.41, the lowest since April 6, with
shares in all the six listed banks losing ground, led by
Eximbank which lost 2.42 percent.
Police have detained the head of Eximbank's Saigon branch
and another Eximbank official on Monday on charge of violating
lending rules, a government report on its news website
(baodientu.chinhphu.vn) cited police investigators as saying on
Tuesday.
Volume fell 26.5 percent from Monday to 79.64 million
shares, indicating investors held back rather than dumping
shares after the incident at Eximbank, the country's 11th
largest partly private lender in terms of assets.
The lender has yet to release any statement on the
detention.
Petrovietnam Drilling and Wells Service Corp ended
flat while Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp
rose 0.67 percent. Their gains helped trim the market loss in
Tuesday's morning session.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 544.41
PREV. CLOSE 551.67
% CHANGE -1.32%
HIGH 552.56
LOW 542.7
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.426
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.172
Change (%) 1-year 1.698
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)