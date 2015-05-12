HANOI, May 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 1.32 percent to close at a five-week low on Tuesday, with banks heading south after two employees at a Ho Chi Minh City-based bank were detained for investigations. The index ended at 544.41, the lowest since April 6, with shares in all the six listed banks losing ground, led by Eximbank which lost 2.42 percent. Police have detained the head of Eximbank's Saigon branch and another Eximbank official on Monday on charge of violating lending rules, a government report on its news website (baodientu.chinhphu.vn) cited police investigators as saying on Tuesday. Volume fell 26.5 percent from Monday to 79.64 million shares, indicating investors held back rather than dumping shares after the incident at Eximbank, the country's 11th largest partly private lender in terms of assets. The lender has yet to release any statement on the detention. Petrovietnam Drilling and Wells Service Corp ended flat while Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp rose 0.67 percent. Their gains helped trim the market loss in Tuesday's morning session. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 544.41 PREV. CLOSE 551.67 % CHANGE -1.32% HIGH 552.56 LOW 542.7 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.426 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.172 Change (%) 1-year 1.698 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)