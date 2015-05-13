HANOI, May 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.29 percent on Wednesday, dragged by several banks while other blue chips ended flat, helping trim the loss. Vietcombank, the biggest listed bank by market value, ended down 1.3 percent, followed by Sacombank, BIDV and VietinBank. Petrovietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm, and Vinamilk, closed unchanged. Banking stocks fell after a state-run newspaper reported on Wednesday that bad debts at banks in Ho Chi Minh City made up 5.53 percent of loans at the end of March, nearly twice the government target to cut the ratio to 3 percent by September 2015. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 542.82 PREV. CLOSE 544.41 % CHANGE -0.29 HIGH 546.99 LOW 538.76 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.736 Change (%) 3-mnth -6.886 Change (%) 1-year 5.292 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)