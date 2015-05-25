HANOI, May 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.21 percent to close at 563 points on Monday, boosted by blue chips including several banks following some merger deals while overall volumes were steady. A total of 108.2 million shares changed hands, slightly below the five-day average of 110.75 million shares, Reuters data showed. VietinBank, Vietnam's second-biggest listed bank by market value, closed up 1.66 percent after the bank completed a merger with a smaller lender, PG Bank, last Friday. Shares in BIDV, the country's largest bank in terms of assets, ended up 1.64 percent after the bank said it had completed acquiring a Ho Chi Minh City-based bank on Monday. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 563.00 PREV. CLOSE 561.82 % CHANGE +0.21 HIGH 563.84 LOW 558.50 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.123 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.330 Change (%) 1-year 3.709 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 15-Dec-14 ($1=21,810 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)