HANOI, May 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.2 percent by midday on Tuesday, boosted by buying
in blue chips, including banking stocks, while falls in energy
shares limited further gains.
Vietcombank, the country's largest listed bank by
market value, rose 2.38 percent, while shares of BIDV
rose 2.15 percent. Shares of the other four listed banks also
advanced.
Hanoi-based BIDV, which completed its acquisition of a
smaller lender on Monday, has projected its gross profit to rise
16 percent a year to reach $458 million in 2017, a BIDV
executive was quoted by a state-run newspaper on Tuesday as
saying.
Petrovietnam Gas, the country's biggest listed firm
by market capitalisation, was among four energy stocks that
dropped on Tuesday morning, capping the market's gain. GAS fell
1.56 percent.
Investors should increased buying, including stocks in the
banking and infrastructure sectors, BIDV Securities said in a
note to clients.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 564.33
PREV. CLOSE 563.00
% CHANGE +0.24
HIGH 567.99
LOW 562.58
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.490
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.005
Change (%) 1-year 3.972
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)