HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.09 percent by midday on Wednesday from its highest close in more than five weeks hit in the previous session, with banking stocks moving mixed after the central bank pledged intervention. Three of the six listed lenders gained, led by BIDV and Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest listed bank by market value, while two banks were unchanged and Ho Chi Minh city-based Sacombank lost ground. Vietnam's central bank stands ready to help stabilise the dollar/dong exchange rate and will keep the 2-percent band movement for the rest of the year, a deputy governor said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 566.69 PREV. CLOSE 567.20 % CHANGE -0.09 HIGH 568.63 LOW 563.28 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.253 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.947 Change (%) 1-year 4.253 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)