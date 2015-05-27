HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
eased 0.09 percent by midday on Wednesday from its
highest close in more than five weeks hit in the previous
session, with banking stocks moving mixed after the central bank
pledged intervention.
Three of the six listed lenders gained, led by BIDV
and Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest listed bank by
market value, while two banks were unchanged and Ho Chi Minh
city-based Sacombank lost ground.
Vietnam's central bank stands ready to help stabilise the
dollar/dong exchange rate and will keep the 2-percent
band movement for the rest of the year, a deputy governor said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 566.69
PREV. CLOSE 567.20
% CHANGE -0.09
HIGH 568.63
LOW 563.28
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.253
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.947
Change (%) 1-year 4.253
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)