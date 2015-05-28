HANOI, May 28 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
advanced 1.17 percent at the break on Thursday, with
banks leading the market following quickening credit growth so
far this year.
All the six listed banks gained, led by Ho Chi Minh
City-based Eximbank with a 6.45 percent rise. BIDV, the
country's biggest partly private lender by assets, advanced 4.1
percent.
Banks in Vietnam posted a credit growth of 4.26 percent as
of May 20 compared with the end of 2014, accelerating from a
rise of 1.11 percent during the same period a year ago, the
National Financial Supervisory Commission said on Thursday.
Brokers have recently advised investors to add stocks of
banking and infrastructure sectors to their portfolio.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 573.08
PREV. CLOSE 566.48
% CHANGE +1.17
HIGH 573.72
LOW 564.73
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.726
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.403
Change (%) 1-year 2.484
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)