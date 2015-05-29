HANOI, May 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
eased 0.1 percent by midday on Friday, with gains in
several banks helping trim losses due to profit-taking after the
market closed at its highest since March 20 in the previous
session.
Petrovietnam Gas, the nation's biggest listed firm
by market value, lost 1.57 percent after a gain of 1.6 percent
on Thursday.
Four of the six listed banks advanced, with Vietcombank
, the nation's biggest listed bank by market value, up
0.46 percent and BIDV, the country's biggest partly
private lender by assets, higher 0.49 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 572.37
PREV. CLOSE 572.97
% CHANGE -0.1
HIGH 577.03
LOW 571.10
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.879
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.308
Change (%) 1-year 2.804
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)