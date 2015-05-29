HANOI, May 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.6 percent, the biggest drop since May 18, coming off from over one-month high hit in the previous session as investors sold energy shares among other stocks. Petrovietnam Gas, the country's largest listed firm by market value, led the decliners with a 1.57 percent fall. Several other energy stocks also lost ground, including Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Services Corp, PetroVietnam Transportation Corp and PetroVietnam General Services Corp. Volume dropped 10.4 percent from Thursday to 135.98 million shares, but was still above the five-day average of 130.67 million. On Thursday the index hit the highest close since March 20, while on May 18 it fell 1.58 percent. The index has still gained 1.9 percent in May, after a 0.2 percent decline last month against March. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 569.56 PREV. CLOSE 572.97 % CHANGE -0.60 HIGH 577.03 LOW 568.70 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.879 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.308 Change (%) 1-year 2.804 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)