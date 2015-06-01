HANOI, June 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
advanced 0.95 percent to close at its highest since March
20 on Monday, with all banks surging in solid inflows, partially
thanks to foreign buying.
Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by
market value, extended its record-breaking spree to close 5.54
percent higher at 45,700 dong ($2.1), while BIDV
climbed 3.47 percent and VietinBank rose 1.03 percent.
Foreign investors turned net buyers of Vietnamese equities
on Monday, purchasing a net 102 billion dong, mostly on banks
and real estate shares, exchange data showed.
Analysts said banking shares, four of which are in the
exchange's top 10 big-caps, gained on investors' bet on a
government promise to allow bigger foreign stakes in Vietnamese
lenders, from the 30-percent limit now.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 574.98
PREV. CLOSE 569.56
% CHANGE 0.95
HIGH 579.58
LOW 570.14
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.273
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.883
Change (%) 1-year 1.989
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
($1=21,817 dong)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)