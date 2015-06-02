HANOI, June 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.06 percent at Tuesday's break, with Vietcombank , Vietnam's top lender by market value, on track to extend a record-breaking spree. Hanoi-based Vietcombank ticked up 2.41 percent at the break, easing slightly from its intra-day high of 48,200 dong ($2.21) but still on track to another record high. Vietcombank shares have soared around 50 percent since the beginning of 2015, and on Tuesday beat PetroVietNam Gas to become Vietnam's biggest listed company, Reuters data showed. The wider market mostly retreated on profit taking after strong rallies in banking shares on Monday lead the VN Index to the highest close since March 20. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 575.31 PREV. CLOSE 574.98 % CHANGE 0.06 HIGH 581.24 LOW 575.31 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.237 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.968 Change (%) 1-year 2.306 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 ($1 = 21,810 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)