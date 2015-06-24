HANOI, June 24 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.12 percent at the break on Wednesday thanks to gains of some big caps while most blue chips were flat or fell. Petrovietnam Gas advanced 0.79 percent while Hanoi-based Vietcombank, the nation's biggest listed firm by market capitalisation, and top dairy product maker Vinamilk stayed unchanged. Property firm HAGL outperformed the market to climb 2.78 percent after its agriculture unit HAGL Agrico had sought to list on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. Analysts expect the market to drop to around 585 points in the next two to five sessions. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 593.77 PREV. CLOSE 593.07 % CHANGE 0.12% HIGH 593.79 LOW 589.02 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.562 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.885 Change (%) 1-year 4.798 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)