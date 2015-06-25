HANOI, June 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.56 percent by midday on Thursday in low volumes, with most blue-chips losing ground as investors took profit after the index hit a multi-week high early this week. Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest listed firm by market capitalisation, was unchanged, while Petrovietnam Gas lost 1.57 percent. A total of 57.8 million shares changed hands, compared with the five-day average of 134.68 million shares, after the VN Index hit the highest level in more than 15 weeks on Monday. "The market will turn more positive thanks to second-quarter earnings," BIDV Securities said in a note to clients. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 586.69 PREV. CLOSE 590.02 % CHANGE -0.56% HIGH 590.06 LOW 585.34 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.019 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.981 Change (%) 1-year 3.560 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)