HANOI, July 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index climbed 2 percent at 0729 GMT on Wednesday, with most big-caps rising and led by the banking sector.

Hanoi-based Vietcombank, Vietnam's top firm by market value, jumped 6.71 percent, while BIDV, the nation's biggest partly private lender by assets, rose 4.8 percent and VietinBank advanced 3.15 percent. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)