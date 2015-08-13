BRIEF-Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in Athos Venture Capital to 84.16 pct
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HANOI, Aug 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.99 percent by midday on Thursday as the Vietnamese dong weakened after the central bank moved to protect the country's exports. A total of 144 stocks lost ground, including most blue-chips, while only 39 shares gained and 62 were unchanged, Thomson Reuters data show. Vietnam doubled its trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions on Wednesday, aiming to protect its exports by countering the adverse affects of a strengthening dollar and yuan devaluation. The dong fell 0.4 percent to 22,106 per dollar by 0423 GMT on Thursday, a record low, on the interbank market while on the unofficial market it lost 1.22 percent to 22,130 dong per dollar. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 598.24 PREV. CLOSE 604.24 % CHANGE -0.99% HIGH 603.31 LOW 597.18 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.673 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.990 Change (%) 1-year 0.409 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Joyfix LTD lowers its stake in the company from 88.15 percent to 84.16 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ABUJA, March 24 The World Bank said on Friday it has approved a $200 million loan to Nigeria to support the government's effort to boost small and mid-scale farmers.