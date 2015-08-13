HANOI, Aug 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 0.99 percent by midday on Thursday as the Vietnamese dong weakened after the central bank moved to protect the country's exports. A total of 144 stocks lost ground, including most blue-chips, while only 39 shares gained and 62 were unchanged, Thomson Reuters data show. Vietnam doubled its trading band for interbank dollar/dong transactions on Wednesday, aiming to protect its exports by countering the adverse affects of a strengthening dollar and yuan devaluation. The dong fell 0.4 percent to 22,106 per dollar by 0423 GMT on Thursday, a record low, on the interbank market while on the unofficial market it lost 1.22 percent to 22,130 dong per dollar. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 598.24 PREV. CLOSE 604.24 % CHANGE -0.99% HIGH 603.31 LOW 597.18 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.673 Change (%) 3-mnth 10.990 Change (%) 1-year 0.409 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)