HANOI, Aug 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rebounded 1.23 percent at the close on Tuesday after five consecutive losses, supported by banking stocks and most big-cap shares. Most banks gained ground in a technical rebound from falls in recent days, an analyst said. Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by market value, rose 3.66 percent, VietinBank rallied 3.63 percent and BIDV climbed 4.76 percent. Eximbank ended down 3.17 percent, trimming earlier losses. Analysts and traders said investors were concerned due to market talks that said the Ho Chi Minh City-based lender would be placed under "special surveillance". Volume was relatively low, with 93.87 million shares changing, below the five-day average of 106.28 million shares, Thomson Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 580.22 PREV. CLOSE 573.15 % CHANGE +1.23% HIGH 580.22 LOW 571.22 Change (%) 1-mnth -8.826 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.645 Change (%) 1-year -5.145 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)