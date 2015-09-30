HANOI, Sept 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose by midday on Wednesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, with most shares gaining ground amid negotiations over a Pacific trade deal that may help some export-oriented sectors. Shares in sectors that may gain from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) advanced, analysts said. Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading Co advanced 1.09 percent. The country's five out of six listed bank picked up, led by Vietcombank, Vietnam's biggest lender by market value, with a 0.93-percent gain and BIDV that advanced 1.28 percent. Analysts expect a rise in market volume over the next few sessions as talks over the TPP agreement advance. They also forecast the index to follow an upward trend for the rest of the week. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 565.14 PREV. CLOSE 561.19 % CHANGE +0.7% HIGH 565.65 LOW 562.50 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.696 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.164 Change (%) 1-year -6.434 52-week high 641.06 15-Jul-15 52-week low 511.13 25-Aug-15 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Anand Basu)