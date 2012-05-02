(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI May 2 Vietnamese stocks fell on Wednesday with trading volume rising sharply as traders took profit from mining, real estate and rubber stocks, analysts said.

Foreigners bought 221.19 billion dong ($10.61 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 113.10 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-0.28 percent at 472.46 points.

Volume of shares traded: 118.28 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.77 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

-0.64 percent at 79.35 points.

Volume of shares traded: 88.99 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 928.88 billion dong.

Analyst comments

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities Company:

"Blue chips such as Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Tu Liem Urban Development Co lost steam due to profit taking activity, while selling pressure weighed strongly on leading stocks including mining companies, which caused the fall today.

"Cash flows stayed with the market, and bottom-fishing demand was relatively strong.

"I haven't seen any drivers strong enough for the market to rise, so it could take more time for stocks to consolidate."

Nguyen Tuan, analyst, VPBank Securities:

"Stocks fell due to broad profit-taking activity, particularly among mining, real estate and rubber stocks.

"However, technically, the short and medium-term upward trend is still maintained." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)