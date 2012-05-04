HANOI May 4 Vietnamese stocks gained in the morning session on Friday, led by securities and oil and gas firms following talk a cap on lending would be applied to support businesses, analysts said.

VN Index

+1.5 percent at 475.85 points.

Volume of shares traded: 73.87 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.13 trillion dong.

HNX Index

+1.51 percent at 80.89 points.

Volume of shares traded: 58.80 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 649.17 billion dong.

Analysts' comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:

"Stocks gained, led by shares of securities brokerages, Song Da Corp's affiliates and oil and gas firms following talk that the cap on lending will be imposed.

"However, the stock markets will likely move sideways to gather more steam in the near term."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"Stocks rebounded following speculation a cap will be applied for lending, so corporate borrowing costs will drop." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)