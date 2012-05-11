HANOI May 11 Vietnamese stocks fell in the
morning session in lower volume as investors extended sales to
take profit, an analyst said on Friday.
VN Index
-0.03 percent at 485.94 points.
Volume of shares traded: 75.54 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.08 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
-0.66 percent at 82.68 points.
Volume of shares traded: 47.34 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 522.33 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"The market fell as profit taking activity continued.
"It could fall in the next two to three session to the
strong support territory of 80-81.5 points in the Hanoi market
and 478-481 points in the main market.
"Trading volume is not high, which is a positive signal
showing supply is drying up."
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)