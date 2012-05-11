(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI May 11 Vietnamese stocks extended losses on Friday, with lower trading volume as investors continued booking profit and more falls are expected next week, a broker and an analyst said.

Foreigners bought 193.14 billion dong ($9.28 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 114.45 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-1.23 percent at 480.10 points.

Volume of shares traded: 114.30 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.70 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

-1.98 percent at 81.58 points.

Volume of shares traded: 91.80 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 992.20 billion dong.

Broker/trader comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stock markets continued falling partly because investors continued to book profit while some investors reduced their portfolios, waiting to see how macro policies will influence on businesses.

"Cash has been withdrawn gradually in recent sessions.

"Lending rates did not drop as much as expected. Currently, lender BIDV is considering debt for real estate developers, while other lenders have not announced any moves.

"The market is likely to continue to fall next week."

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"The market had a broad-based correction, particularly among speculative stocks and shares of VN30 mainly due to profit taking after gains in recent sessions. There were no signs shares were dumped.

"Next week stocks could continue moving sideways within a range of 3-4 percent. However, the market is still on a medium-term upward trend." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)