HANOI May 14 Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session in thinner volume as investors sold to get profit, a broker and an analyst said on Monday.

VN Index

-0.95 percent at 475.54 points.

Volume of shares traded: 60.02 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 947.45 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-2.05 percent at 79.91 points.

Volume of shares traded: 45.82 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 495.72 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"The market continued its fall mainly because investors sold for profit after all supportive macro news were announced.

"Cash flows were gradually withdrawn.

"A majority of investors are concerned about an electricity price rise and disbursement restriction by banks."

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

"Stocks fell more strongly than expected mainly due to weak demand. However, investors should consider to buy now.

"In terms of macro conditions, government bond yields dropped strongly last week, signaling lowering the deposit rate ceiling could happen in the near future." ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)