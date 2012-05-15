(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI May 15 Vietnamese stocks extended falls on Tuesday and the trading volume also dropped.

Foreigners sold 264.99 billion dong ($12.72 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 159.75 billion dong at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

-2.99 percent at 455.65 points.

Volume of shares traded: 97.22 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.57 trillion dong.

Largest gainer, largest loser

HNX INDEX

-2.57 percent at 76.81 points.

Volume of shares traded: 78.17 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 806.01 billion dong.

Largest gainer, largest loser

Analyst comments

Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities Co:

"Stock markets dropped strongly in part because of margin call pressure, partly due to talk on a possible power price hike and also by the instability in the European market.

"The market may correct 15-20 percent this time and could fall back to strong support territory of 440-450 points.

"If the government takes measures to lower interest rates in late May, the market could become active again and history in 2009 could repeat this year."

Vu Thi Thu Trang, analyst, APEC Securities:

"The falling streak this time is purely technical but not because of macro news. Lower liquidity indicates that supply of cheap goods has been drying up.

"Stocks could rebound from the middle of this week.

"The positive economic outlook and the current monetary policy are supporting the market." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)