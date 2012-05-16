(Updates with close, further comments)

HANOI May 16 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with bargain-hunting by investors providing some support.

Foreigners sold 211.49 billion dong's ($10.14 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 156.58 billion dong on the main Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), the bourse said.

VN INDEX

-1.26 percent at 449.91 points.

Volume of shares traded: 86.46 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.31 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

+0.96 percent at 77.55 points.

Volume of shares traded: 65.78 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 651.06 billion dong.

Analyst comments

Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:

"Selling pressure has eased in the HOSE, while the Hanoi exchange gained thanks to bottom-fishing demand after sharp falls recently.

"I think the SMA 50 (50-day simple moving average) line is a strong support threshold. Cash is remaining with the market."

Vu Thi Thu Trang, analyst, APEC Securities:

"The falling momentum has eased, supply and demand was balanced.

"Tomorrow's session will decide if the short-term downward trend has stopped.

"440 points is a strong support level this time."

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

"Stocks in the Hanoi market rose as buy-on-dip demand emerged after strong falls in the last four or five days. The market may recover in the next few sessions.

"However, in another scenario, if stocks fall 3-5 percent more, margin-call pressure may rise and the market could enter a correction period in the medium term." ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)