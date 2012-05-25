HANOI May 25 Vietnamese stocks ended higher on Friday, with trading volume rising on both exchanges, as buying demand emerged on speculation of an interest rate cut, analysts said.

Foreigners sold 115.41 billion dong ($5.54 million) worth of stocks and bought shares valued at 65.65 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

Up 2.45 percent at 437.38 points.

Volume of shares traded: 77.82 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.29 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

Up 3.26 percent at 76.06 points.

Volume of shares traded: 52.16 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 535.45 billion dong.

Analyst comments

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

"Buying demand emerged after the market had fallen to strong support territory, supply weakened amid speculation on interest rate cuts. Low volume showed that the market was around the bottom.

"The medium- and long-term prospect is an upward trend. The market's recovery could be sustainable because macro conditions have become better, cash inflows may rise in the next one to two weeks.

"However, corporate performance still faces difficulties."

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"The market rose strongly today as investors boosted buying on talk the central bank will cut interest rates in the next few days, pushing up trading volume in the main market.

"The market became excited with such talk.

"In the near term the index may re-test resistance levels at 450 points in HOSE (the main market) and 77 points in the Hanoi exchange." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Anand Basu)