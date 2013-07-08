HANOI, July 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.3 percent at midday on Monday, tracking losses in regional markets hit by gloomy global sentiment as investors awaited news on earning from local firms, trader said. Foodstuff companies led the fall, with Masan Group slipping 1.6 percent and while confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp down 0.85 percent in thin trading. Most Asian shares fell on Monday as strong U.S. jobs growth reinforced expectation of a stimulus roll-back by the Federal Reserve. Vietnam dairy product company Vinamilk, VietinBank and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings bucked the trend. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431 GMT. VN Index 484.14 PREV. CLOSE 485.66 % CHANGE -0.31% HIGH 485.95 LOW 483.21 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.631 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.367 Change (%) 1-year 17.357 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)