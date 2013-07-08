HANOI, July 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.6 percent on Monday, extending losses for a fourth successive trading day as investors opted out in low liquidity, traders said. Energy firms led the fall, with Pha Lai Thermal Power down 2.4 percent, PetroVietnam Gas losing 1.7 percent and affiliate PetroVietnam Drilling Co easing 0.4 percent. Two big property firms, Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Hanoi-based Vingroup JSC, fell 1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716 GMT) VN Index 482.77 PREV. CLOSE 485.66 % CHANGE -0.60% HIGH 485.95 LOW 480.58 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.631 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.367 Change (%) 1-year 17.357 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)