HANOI, July 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.2 percent at close on Wednesday as investors
remained cautious about the country's uncertain economy and
awaited publication of second-quarter earnings reports, traders
said.
Financials were among the biggest losers with Sacombank
falling 2.9 percent, Vietcombank down 1.1
percent and Hanoi-based Vietinbank sliding 0.5 percent.
Energy firms PetroVietnam, the biggest company by
capitalisation and PetroVietnam Drilling extended gains
made in early trade, rising 1.7 percent and 0.6 percent
respectively.
Second quarter earnings reports would reveal which shares
were competitive, traders said, adding that investors were
keeping a close eye on the struggling real estate sector, which
could get a boost from a recent stimulus package and state plans
to tackle debt problems among the country's lenders.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).
VN Index 484.43
PREV. CLOSE 485.5
% CHANGE -0.22%
HIGH 489.83
LOW 484.43
Change (%) 1-mnth -8.044
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.895
Change (%) 1-year 18.96
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)