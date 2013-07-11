HANOI, July 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN index decreased 0.2 percent at midday on Thursday in thin trade as investors awaited companies' second-quarter earnings reports, traders said. Food-related firms led the fall on the index as all other Southeast Asian market climbed. Masan Group slumped 2.2 percent and Kinh Do was down 1.1 percent. Top insurer Bao Viet Holdings fell 1.2 percent and Hanoi-based Vietcombank edged down 0.4 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 483.39 PREV. CLOSE 484.43 % CHANGE -0.21% HIGH 485.44 LOW 482.11 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.65 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.431 Change (%) 1-year 19.497 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)