HANOI, July 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 2 percent on Friday at 493.99 points, hitting a three-week high as investors bought big-cap shares on optimism about company earnings and a central bank promise to stabilize the dong currency. Steel maker Hoa Phat Group and energy firm PetroVietnam Gas both surged 5 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power rose 2.9 percent, followed by top insurer Bao Viet Holdings up 2.7 percent. Property firms and banks were also winners, with Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Hanoi-based Vingroup up 2.4 percent. Vietinbank rose 1.5 percent and Vietcombank was up 1.1 percent. Traders said investors were more positive thanks to good earnings results of some firms and the State Bank of Vietnam's assurance on Thursday that it would pump dollars into the foreign exchange market, which helped ease concerns of dong depreciation. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 493.99 PREV. CLOSE 484.47 % CHANGE 1.97% HIGH 493.99 LOW 485.13 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.181 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.888 Change (%) 1-year 18.953 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)