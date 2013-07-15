HANOI, July 15 Vietnam's VN index closed
almost flat, up 0.02 percent on Monday in choppy trade, with
buying in some big caps lifting the market as many investors
stayed on the sidelines, traders said.
Steel maker Hoa Phat Group rose 2.8 percent, top
insurer Bao Viet Holdings increased 1.9 percent and
property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai gained 1.4 percent.
Vietinbank closed up 1 percent and two energy
companies, Pha Lai Thermal Power and PetroVietnam Gas
, both edged up 0.8 percent.
Investors were looking out for earnings reports on firms
with good performances so far this year to gauge which shares
were the most attractive bets, said Tran Minh Hoang, an
investment analyst in Vietcombank Securities.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716
GMT).
VN Index 494.1
PREV. CLOSE 493.99
% CHANGE 0.02%
HIGH 498.32
LOW 492.95
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.679
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.057
Change (%) 1-year 20.863
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)