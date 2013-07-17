HANOI, July 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN index gained 0.2 percent at midday on Wednesday in cautious trade, lifted by buying in big firms expected to post positive second quarter earnings results, traders said. Two units of state energy giant Petrovietnam led the rise, with PetroVietnam Drilling up 1 percent and PetroVietnam Fertilizer climbing 3 percent. Eximbank gained 0.7 percent, Masan Group and Saigon Securities both climbed 0.6 percent. Property firm Vingroup rose 0.8 percent. Most of the biggest listed firms were unchanged at the break. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 497.16 PREV. CLOSE 496.22 % CHANGE 0.19% HIGH 497.62 LOW 493.37 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.517 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.797 Change (%) 1-year 19.866 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)