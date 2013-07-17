HANOI, July 17 Vietnam's VN index closed up almost 0.3 percent on Wednesday with most investors reluctant to buy in anticipation of more liquidity in the market in the coming weeks, trader said. PetroVietnam Fertilizer climbed 2.7 percent, extending its big gains from the morning session. Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma rose 1.6 percent, followed by dairy company Vinamilk and Eximbank, both up 0.7 percent. "The index performance will improve dramatically after the second quarter earning reports are released in the coming days and there could be new positive macro economic news," said Nguyen Anh Tuan, a senior broker at FPT Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 497.5 PREV. CLOSE 496.22 % CHANGE 0.26% HIGH 498.42 LOW 493.37 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.517 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.797 Change (%) 1-year 19.866 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)