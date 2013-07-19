HANOI, July 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1 percent at midday on Friday, leading regional bourses, driven by gains in big cap firms in energy and banking sectors. The index returned to positive territory and scaled the 500 point mark after closing down for the first time in a week on Thursday. Units of the state's energy firms climbed, with Petrovietnam Gas up 0.8 percent and Petrovietnam fertiliser rising 0.7 percent. Banks were mostly up, with Vietcombank the highest gainer at 1.45 percent. Confectioner Masan Group soared 2.8 percent, dairy firm Vinamilk, the second-biggest firm by market capitalisation, rose 2.1 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday at 0431 GMT. VN Index 501.56 PREV. CLOSE 496.84 % CHANGE 0.95% HIGH 502.62 LOW 499.28 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.409 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.994 Change (%) 1-year 18.626 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)