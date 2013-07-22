(Corrects paragraph 3 to show earnings was forecast, not report) HANOI, July 22 Vietnam's VN index rose 0.2 percent at midday on Monday, lifted by buying in some blue chips after publication of second-quarter earnings results. Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma jumped 6.1 percent, Masan Group soared 3.8 percent, followed by energy company PetroVietnam Drilling and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings, both up 3 percent. PetroVietnam Fertilizer fell 1 percent following a forecast on Friday by broker Baoviet Securities that anticipated a 34 percent slump in the company's second-quarter revenue from the same period last year. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 504.7 PREV. CLOSE 503.76 % CHANGE 0.19% HIGH 507.71 LOW 503.84 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.078 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.456 Change (%) 1-year 17.597 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,223 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)