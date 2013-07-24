UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, July 24 Vietnam's benchmark index closed down 2 percent on Wednesday as investors took profits and on concerns about the inflation rate which touched a 5-month high in July, traders said. Shares in energy firm PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by market value, fell 3.1 percent, while food processor Masan Group dropped 3.7 percent. Commercial banks and some other blue chips also fell. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 494.18 PREV. CLOSE 504.29 % CHANGE -2.00% HIGH 504.27 LOW 493.36 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.093 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.46 Change (%) 1-year 19.503 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources