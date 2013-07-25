HANOI, July 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed down 0.49 percent on Thursday as investors took profits and sold shares on concerns about rising inflation, traders said. Vietnam's July consumer price index rose 0.27 percent from a month earlier, the highest in 5 months, government data released on Wednesday showed. Top insurer Bao Viet Holdings lost 2.8 percent, food processor Masan Group fell 1.1 percent, and steel maker Hoa Phat Group decreased 1.6 percent. Banks were among the biggest losers, with Eximbank edging down 1.4 percent, Military bank and Vietcombank down 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 491.78 PREV. CLOSE 494.18 % CHANGE -0.49% HIGH 495.85 LOW 491.71 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.907 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.502 Change (%) 1-year 18.899 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)